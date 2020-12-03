Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We hope each of you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
Recent visitors include Gene Collums of Pontotoc; Gerald Finley of Randolph; Vickie Miller of Buckhorn; Dereck Russell of Tupelo; Sharon Purdon of Pontotoc; and Betty Austin of Pontotoc.
Congratulations to Judge Fred Wicker on being recocognized for his service during World War II at the University of Mississippi Military Appreciation Game against South Carolina. Judge Wicker was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and was later assigned to the 9th Air Force, 36th Station Compliment Squadron, where he served throughout Europe. He earned four battle stars during his time in service. He was discharged from the Army Air Force at Camp Shelby New Year’s Day 1946. Judge Wicker was joined by his son Senator Roger Wicker and his family at the game.
We now have copies of Carl Purdon’s latest book, The Reconstruction of Walter Pigg. This is Carl’s seventh book and the second in a series with character Walter Pigg. This book “picks up where The Deconstruction of Walter Pigg leaves off, pitting Walter against powerful new enemies as he recovers from the emotional and physical defeats he has endured.”
We also have copies of Carl’s other books as well. All copies are signed. So, if you need Christmas gifts or like emerging yourself in a good book, please visit our gift shop.
Everyone have a blessed week.