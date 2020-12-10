Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We sincerely hope everyone is well.
Recent visitors include Laura Martin of The McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement University of Mississippi; Ronda McCarter; Bobbie and Danny Williams; Bobbi Hall of Pontotoc; and Dawn Levin of Petersburg, Virginia.
Mrs. Kathryn Walden of Pontotoc donated a letter written by Minnie Pearl on August 23, 1977, expressing regret she could not attend a function at her church due to a deadline on her book.
Ronda McCarter donated a beautiful tan, deerskin leather coat with fringe that was purchased in Colorado and worn by her step-dad Ray Hemer. This longer belted jacket will be used in one of our pioneer exhibits.
Thank you again to Lt. Col. Mack Donaldson Secord for the painting of the GM&O locomotive and train known as”The Rebel” by renowned locomotive and depot artist Tony Howe. We have installed it in our railroad exhibit. We appreciate the article by Progress staff reporter Regina Butler on the Painting and the Donaldson family’s history and connection to the railroad.
Expressions of sympathy are sent to Lynda Tinsley and the Tinsley family on the passing of Mr. Paul Tinsley, who was a frequent visitor and supporter of the museum.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum staff enjoyed a Christmas Supper at Seafood Junction last Thursday. Those attending included JoAnn Knight, Sharon and Danny Bailey, Corinna and Steve Malden, Mary Ann Brock, and Joyce Forman. The historical society appreciates the hard work and dedication of each one. Not attending were Sandy Ball, Mae Trelor, and Martha Coleman.
Everyone have a blessed week and stay well and safe.