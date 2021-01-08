New Year greetings from the Town Square Miuseum.
Visitors who were here before Christmas included Karen Garner of Ecru; Colleen Porterfield of Pontotoc; Julia Olero of Miami, Florida; David Hester of Pontotoc; and Lee Hester of Pontotoc.
James Roy Parmer donated a Bell & Howard super 8 movie projector.
Ann Wilder donated Saturday Evening Post calendars from the years 2006, 2009, 2003, and 1996. She also donated The Saturday Evening Post magazines from May-June 1990 and July-August 1994. These items contain the artwork of Norman Rockwell.
The Town Square Museum will remain closed for now. Hopefully very soon, we will be able to reopen. The Town Square Post Office remains open for regular business hours.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will not meet for the January annual business meeting. We are looking ahead to an exciting new year as soon as possible. Members and interested persons may mail their dues for 2021 to P.O. Box 141, Pontotoc, MS. 38863. Dues for the year are $25 per family. (Note this is a $5 increase)
Thanks for all the support we receive from the community and other locations. We appreciate it very much.
Everyone have a well and safe week.