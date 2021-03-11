The museum will reopen on Monday, March 15. With greater numbers being vaccinated, the board decided to open again with the same hours as in December, which will be Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Gift shop volunteers will be back, hopefully, at a later date.
Anyone needing the museum, such as out-of-town visitors, please call 662-488-0388 to schedule other hours.
We still ask that you wear a mask and use social distancing.
We appreciate everyone’s patience during the past year and currently, as we deal with the pandemic. We especially thank our dedicated postal staff.
Everyone have a great spring break and stay safe