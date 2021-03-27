Greetings from the Town Square Museum. It looks like spring is finally here as the flowers, trees and other living things awaken from their winter slumber.
Visiting the museum were Geneva Stacy Browning and her out of town guests Milford and Gail Deason of Deer Park, Texas.
They enjoyed the local history of our museum. Their favorite part of the visit was discovering Mrs. Browning’s senior class portrait. She was a 1949 graduate of Pontotoc High School. I know Mrs. Browning from community and church functions.
Also visiting the museum were Josh Bramlett of Pontotoc, and Kay Graham and Hannah Brandon of Pontotoc.
Everyone have a blessed week.