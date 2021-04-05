Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include George Bogardus of Saltillo; Crystal Ellison, Dixie Ellison and Alexis Ellison (daughter and granddaughters of Sharon and Danny Bailey who work in the Town Square Post Office) of Woodland, Miss.; and Mark Rogers of Lauderdale, Miss. who was researching and viewing the history and artifacts on display of his ancestor Columbus Ware Stegall, who served in the 41st Mississippi Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.
Lynda Tinsley donated jewelry that had belonged to her mother in the mid 1900s. The jewelry is a set including a necklace, bracelet and earrings of blue stones set in antique gold.
Mr. George Begardus of Saltillo donated a replica of a swift boat SF2480 86 from the Vietnam War era. Swift boats, also known as PCF Patrol Craft Fast boats, were all aluminum 50ft. long shallow draft boats operated by the US Navy to patrol the coastal areas and interior waterways to deter the Vietcong, help with movement of arms and ammunition, transport the South Vietnam forces, and insert SEAL teams. The model will be displayed in the Veterans’ Room. Mr. Bogardus served on one of these boats during the war.
We appreciate these donations to the museum.
Sympathy and prayers are sent to the family of Mr. Herbert Reeves of the Woodland Community. Mr. Reeves was a volunteer in the museum and gift shop for several years and was a very knowledgeable historian of the Woodland area.
Everyone have a blessed Easter in which to Celebrate the Risen Christ.