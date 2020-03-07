Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Marion Tutor of Oxford; Nickie Hampton; Breanna Schultz and Jerod Nelgudo both of Pontotoc; D. Chris Alsup of Kailua, Hawaii (who was researching his ancestor Col. Potts founder of Pott’s Camp, Mississippi); Kay Christ of Chicago, Illinois; Janet Bland of Belden; Herb Montgomery of Oxford; and Kevin Wallace of Pontotoc.
We have copies of Mud Creek by Kelly Ferguson in the Town Square Gift Shop. Mr.Ferguson grew up in Northern Lee County on a farm. Using the setting of 1954, he weaves an interesting story of the powerful struggles which make up the fabric of life in North Missssippi during this time. Although a book of fiction, this book will bring back vivid memories for many. Mr. Ferguson worked as a psychotherapist and recently moved to Pontotoc County. The hardback book sells for $28 which includes tax.
We want to send our congratulations to The Honorable Judge James L. Roberts, Jr. on his retirement and service to the State of Mississippi and especially Pontotoc County. Serving in many capacities, he always had the best interest of all who came before him in a court of law and those with whom he worked. We miss seeing him at the Town Square Post Office and Museum. He was and still is a faithful member of the Pontotoc County Historical Society, serving as president from 2005-2012.
Congratulations to Pontotoc Electric Power Association General Manager Chuck Howell on his retirement after serving with the association from 1977 to 2020. He and Ensley are members of the Pontotoc County Historical Society. Chuck has always helped with electrical issues and projects at the museum, especially musical projects. He should also be commended for the establishment of the PEPA Museum, which shares the history of electrical progress in Pontotoc. County. PEPA was the second association in the United States for rural power which began 85 years ago March 1, 1935.
I would like to correct a major goof in last week’s paper. Those gathering in the Newspaper Exhibit included Bonnie Clayton McCord. Bonnie worked for The Progress as well as the Cook’s Printing business.
Everyone have a blessed week.