Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We certainly hope and pray everyone is well.
Mr. Terry Maxey of Memphis donated items to the museum including a Golden Ram Tour 400 golf ball in commemeration of Pontotoc’ s Sesquicentennial 1836-1986 with wording “Land of Hanging Grapes Paki-Takali”; a Paki-Takali t-shirt designed by Tracy and Stacy Maxey; Chalk board eraser; and a shoe horn and shoe shine cloth from Progressive Shoe Store. I’m sorry I missed Mr. Maxey. Thank you for the donations.
Thank you, Pam Sullivan for the information on Theophilus Zachary of the Robb’s Comminity.
Also, thank you to Martha Shempert for the information on Thomas Ward of the Troy Community.
Monday, May 25, we will celebrate Memorial Day in which we honor and remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Located on the Southwest corner of the Pontotoc Court Square is our monument to these fallen heroes from Pontotoc.
The monument was unveiled on Veterans Day, November 11, 1979. From the October 24, 1979 edition of The Pontotoc Progress: “Arrival of the monument ended years of work by community leaders who dedicated themselves to raising money and names of the veterans from Pontotoc who died in World War I, World War II,Korea and Vietnam. The 124 names of those veterans are inscribed on the monument.
For Sarah Naugher, chairwoman of the monument committee, the structure was a childhood dream come true.”
Thanks to Mrs. Naugher and other committee members, the people of Pontotoc and others who made her dream come true.
Four names have been added from The Gulf Wars. bringing the total to 128.
Flags will be placed on the Square for each hero by their engraved brick.
May God continue to Bless America.