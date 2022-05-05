Recent visitors include Terry "Harmonica" Bean of Pontotoc just back from a tour; Dean and Regina Clifton of Titusville, Florida who were here riding the Tanglefoot Trail and touring the local sites; David Ray and his grandson; Regina Harrison and Jimmy Wilder of Pontotoc; Andy Simmons of Belden; Brady Davis of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation and Robert T. Parker, Director of the Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo; Jarrod Coleman of Thaxton; and Don Randolph of Marshall County.
Also, a group including local officials toured the museum looking at the Art Room. Plans to renovate the room are moving ahead, with the recent grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area Alliance. The group included Mayor Bob Peeples, Aldermen Lena Chewe and David Anderson, Toby and Jane Winston, Hunter Fooshee (Pontotoc County), Pontotoc County Chamber Director Beth Waldo, Bob McGee, Jackie Courson (Pontotoc County Art Guild), and Regina Butler.
Sara Bramlett donated a book, A Diary From Dixie, by Mary Boykin Chesnut and published by Harvard University Press. The book is a reprint of the 1949 edition published by Houghton Mifflin, Boston. The book is a day-by-day diary of the Civil War years and rings with authenticity while evoking the nostalgia, bitterness and comedy of the Confederacy.
Dora Day donated a beautiful blue satin and lace antebellum dress, an orange print dress and matching beige coat circa 1960s, and two red hats for use in the museum.
Mr. Don Randolph donated a news clipping and document which he authored entitled "Locating Stagecoach Routes in Marshall County in the 1830s and 1840s. Mr. Randolph had been to Pontotoc County earlier while researching the route as it not only served as the stagecoach route, but also the Chickasaw Removal Route from Pontotoc to Holly Springs after the signing of The Treaty of Pontotoc Creek in 1832. In his research, he determined there were two routes in which they used, one west to Buttermilk Springs (Thaxton) and north to Rocky Ford known as the Mississippi Turnpike and the other being to the north to Cherry Creek (Ecru) known as the old Chickasaw Trail then on what now is highway 78 to Holly Springs.
We appreciate the donations, time and interest in our museum.
Sunday, May 8 we will celebrate Mother's Day. I hope each one of you will have a wonderful day.