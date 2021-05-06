Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include M.G. “Russ” Russell of Memphis who brought copies of his book, The Hills of Pontotoc County, which includes short stories of his growing up Northwestern Pontotoc County in the communities of Smoke Top and Thaxton, mainly during the 1940s and 50s.. His book is available in the Town Square Gift Shop; Rev. William Givhan of Pontotoc; Barbara Curry of Pontotoc; Nancy Scuddy and visitor both from Texas; and Angelia Wilson of Pontotoc.
Mr. John Prichard of Tampa, Florida is seeking information on his ancestor, Isaac Prichard, who on December 3, 1844, was issued 160 acres by the Land Office of Pontotoc. Isaac lived in Georgia for the 1840 census , moved to Arkansas for the 1850 census, so his time in Mississippi was short. If you have any information, including a son named Joseph who was born in 1824, please contact the museum.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in all generations. Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1907 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. in 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday in honor of mothers. Happy Mother’s Day to my mother, Sarah Jo Stegall, who has always been an inspiration to me.
