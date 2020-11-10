Greetings and Happy Veterans’ Day to everyone.
Recent visitors include Brenda McCharen of Thaxton; Jennie Powell of Pontotoc; Rick Hardin of Pontotoc; J. R. and Cheryl Owens of Hernando; Kay Farrish of Nashville, Tennessee and Hazel Farrish of Flemington, New Jersey; and Ann Wilder of Pontotoc.
Rick Hardin donated items which included the publication, “First Annual Bodock Festival” dated August 18, 1994, published by The Pontotoc Progress; counter check of “Bank of Pontotoc”; “Battle of the Bands” poster held July and August of 1971 in Tupelo; and three copies of “The Clarion” a Baptist publication published monthly in Fulton, Mississippi dated January 1939, June 1939, and May 1941 with editor and publisher Bro. A. M. Overton.
The Clarion featured articles and photographs of local pastors such as Bro. J.F. Hartley, Bro. M. E. Wright, Bro. Jeff Rogers,and Bro. J. L. Henderson. These belonged to Rick’s grandparents and were read faithfully and preserved. This publication was probably the forerunner of “The Word of Life Messenger”.
Thanks, Rick for your donation.
Barbara Henderson Walker of Pensacola, Florida and her brother Philip Henderson of Georgia sent a memorial gift to the museum to honor the memory of Glen Leshe, son-in-law of Jack Roye, and Paul Ely, son-in law of Ralph Roye. Thank you for your gift and our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
I received an update from Mr. Jim Mallory, who is with Lewis and Clark Trust, Inc. Jim resides in Lexington, Kentucky and has worked with this project for many years. While there is still work to be done, the Tanglefoot Foot and Pontotoc are on their updated website, as this route marked the last journey of Meriwether Lewis just prior to his death along the Natchez Trace in October of 1809. Mr. Mallory made numerous trips to Pontotoc researching and working with local officials. The website is <https://lewisandclarktravel>site or look for Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
Happy Veterans’ Day to all veterans. We treasure you and your dedication and service to our great nation. God bless you. We pray for you and our country. Please note the post office and museum will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.