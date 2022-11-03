Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Lisa Sansing of Pontotoc; Tamara and Iris Hentschke both of Darmstadt, Germany who were visiting Corrina Malden and family of the Troy Community.
Also visiting this past week on October 25, were members of the Chickasaw Nation Leguslature from Ada, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The Chickasaw Nation Leguslature is composed of thirteen members from the four leguslative districts: Panola, Pickens, Pontotoc, and Tishomingo. This is the first trip they have made since Covid. They visited many historical sites and places of interest in their Ancestorial Homeland of Northeast Mississippi. Members included Lisa Johnson Billy, Nancy Elliott, Connie Barker, Shana Tate, Lisa Impson, Charles Morris, Marilyn Coltz, Harold Stick, and Beth Alexander. Also accompanying the group were members of the Chickasaw Bureau of Homeland Affairs located in Tupelo: Brad Leib and Yolanda Ray. We appreciate the Chickasaw Nation and the relationship we have with them.
The Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 and Ladies Auxiliary met on Thursday, October 27 for the October Meeting. The ladies of the Auxiliary served a delicious supper of sandwiches, chips, fruit and vegetable trays, desserts and other items. A brief meeting was held to remind everyone about the upcoming Veterans' Day Ceremony which will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 on the Court Square (Ag Center in case of rain) and the traditional Stew which will be held at the American Legion Building. Several new members and guests were present. Senator Roger Wicker sent his appreciation to the legion for all the years his father, Judge Fred Wicker, enjoyed being a part of the organization. Judge Wicker had earlier received his 75 year pin for continuous membership from the Legion. After the meal and meeting, everyone toured the museum, especially the Veterans' Exhibit.
Members and guests included Sally and Ron Hope, Mary Frances Stepp, Sara Bramlett, Tommy Nichols, Stever Bramlett, Derek Holland, Jerry Bell, Genell Caldwell, Harold Brummett, Nick Reed, Angela Stepp, Delane Mask, Bobby and Deara Davis, Lee and Patsy Sewell, Lynda Tinsley, and Martha Coleman. Special thanks to Tommy Nichols for helping set up the table and chairs.
The Harvest Parade was a fun time for the many young ones that were treated by the downtown merchants and offices on Thursday morning with goodies. Even some of the grownups participated by "dressing up". Jeffuss Family Dental really had a great time portraying the Toy Story Characters.
Thanks to the Pontotoc Progress Staff for the delicious meal and gift for the community correspondents last week. I really appreciate the staff at the Progress and enjoy being a part of such an interesting group! Congratulations to Susan Norwood Hooker for her 35 years of writing the Hurricane News. Our local paper goes the extra mile to cover our local news and community activities.
Everyone have a great week and please exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, November 8!
