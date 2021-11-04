Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kevin Morrow of Pontotoc and Kim Childs of Florida.
We have had a very exciting busy week at the museum this week. The Harvest Walk, sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Rec on Tuesday, was a great success with beautiful weather and so many excited children, teachers, parents and chaperons. The costumes were fun, scary, whimsical, and all in between. I want to thank my sister, Brenda McCharen, for helping pass out the treats for the museum. We had a great time dressing up as cowgirls and visiting with many friends from our teaching days.
Mr. Donald Cole donated an oval silver charm of St Charbel with his likeness on the front and the words "Ruega por Tosotros" and the country of "Italy" on the back The accompanying information stated that he was born Youssef Antown Makhlouf in 1828 in North Lebanon. He went into the St Maron Monastery in Annaya and entered the Maronite Order. He was ordained a priest in 1859, entered the St. Peter and Paul hermitage and passed away on Christmas Eve in 1898. Thank you, Mr. Cole.
A large gathering attended the program "Honoring and Remembering Jimmy Weatherly" on Thursday night, October 28 at the Pontotoc Community House. Pontotoc County Historical Society Vice-President Bob McGee welcomed all family, friends, classmates and visitors to the program. Special guests included Jimmy's wife Cynthia Weatherly, son Zack Weatherly both of Brentwood, Tennessee, Jimmy's sisters Sherrie Winter and Elise Black, his brother Shan Weatherly, and his Uncle Billy Roberson from Baldwyn, his cousin Jeff Roberson, and many, many extended family members.
As the room darkened, a video of the 2013 ASCAP "We Write the Songs" concert that celebrates the Library of Congress partnership with the The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers was shown. Pontotoc's own Senator Roger Wicker introduced Jim to the audience. After a brief narrative, Jim performed two of his songs, "Neither One of Us (Wants to the be First to Say Goodbye)" and "Midnight Train to Georgia."
Following the video, Bob introduced the three panelists to the audience:
Jeff Roberson, cousin and co-author of the book Midnight Train, teaches media writing and sports writings in the School of Journalism at Ole Miss and also works in the Ole Miss athletics department mostly in the area of history and archives
Ray Bedingfield, a Pontotoc native, now residing in northern Georgia, was one of Jimmy's closest friends from childhood and football days at Pontotoc, and Ole Miss. He also played in the early band "The Impaladors" which also included Danny Weatherly, Buddy Eubank, LaVaughn McGreger, Jackie Gillespie, and Jerry Young. Mr. Bedingfield worked in insurance, owned a construction company and now works with "Halfway Houses," in his words "To Give Men Hope." His wife Brenda also attended.
Marty Gamblin of Philadelphia, Mississippi, began his music business by booking bands while still in high school and college. One of those bands was Jimmy Weatherly and the Vegas. He later moved to Nashville to open Jim Weatherly's publishing company, owned by Larry Gordon. He later relocated to Los Angeles and during this time, dozens of artists recorded Jimmy's songs. He later was president of Glen Campbell Music.
Photos of Jimmy's life were shown on the large screen as each panelist shared memories of their special friend. As Bob McGee asked each one questions, it just seemed like a conversation you would have in your living room. Many funny, exciting and heartwarming stories were shared such as trips on Saturday to the Joy Theater, playing music and growing up in a small town. Also, film clips were shown from the football days at Ole Miss where he played quarterback and Ray played center on the Rebel team in the early to mid 1960s. Jimmy took his band to Vietnam and also was a popular band at Hollywood parties.
One comment from Ray Bedingfield summed it up, "Jimmy had character, integrity, and persistence to follow his dreams." After his football career at Ole Miss, Jimmy told Ray that he was going to California to write music and be on the "Johnny Carson Show," and he did!
Elise Black expressed her gratitude to the historical society for "bringing us all together," he wonderful friends, and Jimmy's greatest achievement, his wife Cynthia, and Zack and Brightton.
The items on exhibit included photographs, news clippings, PHS yearbooks, album covers, and the three Little Ten Football trophies.
Special thanks to Bob and Linda Ray, Don and Ellen Russell and Jimmy's cousin Dr. Terry Wood; Bob and Claire McGee and the Pontotoc Progress staff.
Everyone have a blessed week.