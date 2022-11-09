Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Mary Frances Stepp of Thaxton; Eva Sue Johnson of Comanche, Texas; Travis Baker of Comanche, Texas; and Tina Bingham of Gorman, Texas.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House for our fourth quarterly meeting and program. The program, "The Chickasaws in Northeast Mississippi," will be presented by Dr. Tony Boudreaux, Associate Professor and Director of Curation for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology at Mississippi State University. Dr. Boudreaux will discuss how the Chickasaw lived, what they left behind, and other interesting information.
Dr; Boudreaux will focus on recent archaeological research in the Chickasaw Homeland of Northeast Mississippi. He has published his research of Native American archaeology in numerous publications. Please make plans to attend this very informative program about the earliest human history of Pontotoc and the surrounding area. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 662-488-0388.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans' Day. With weather permitting, the parade (beginning at 10:45 line up at the Pontotoc Junior High School) and program will begin at 11:00 at the Pontotoc County Courthouse and Court Square. Please make plans to attend this very patriotic event and show support for our veterans. The name of veterans who have passed away in the last two years will be read. The American Legion Pontotoc Post 16, will hold the customary stew following the program at the Legion Building.
Everyone have a blessed week.
