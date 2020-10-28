Greetings to everyone from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kenneth Keith of the Woodland Community; William Earl Jaggers of Pontotoc; Jessica Starks of Pontotoc; Don Stewart; and Gisela and Vernon Holcomb of Belden.
William Earl Jaggers donated the law office sign of his uncle Boudie Alden Jaggers, whose office was in Pontotoc. Boudie was the third son of Luke and Lula Jaggers of the Furrs Community. Thank you, William Earl. The sign will be displayed in the Town Square area of the museum.
Lt. Col. Mack D. Secord, USAF ret. of Spartanburg, South Carolina donated a Tony Howe watercolor of “The Rebel” which was the GM&O locomotive which ran through Pontotoc. Look for a special article in an upcoming Pontotoc Progress about “The Rebel” and local history and connection that Mr. Secord and his family have with the locomotive.
Everyone have a great week. Watch out for the little ones trick-or-treating.