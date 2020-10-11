Fall greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone is well.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will not meet this month for our fourth quarterly meeting. The executive board will meet to take care of any business that is necessary.
Connie Albrite brought a wicker antique baby stroller and doll stroller (both circa 1919), which were donated by Jean Magee of Tupelo. They were used by her grandmother, Stewart Weatherall, to pull her mother, Alice Jean W. Magee, and her doll. Connie is the daughter of Edith W. Littlefield, a sister of Alice Jean. We appreciate these donations as they will be used to enhance and interpret the early 1900s.
Now that the temperature is cooler and trees are beginning to turn, folks in Pontotoc County are getting involved in fall sports, especially football.
The year, I was in the third grade, school year 1959-1960, in the Pontotoc City Schools, football was on everybody’s mind. The PHS team went undefeated that fall season to win the coveted Little Ten Championship.
Coaches were Carl Lowery, James N. Butler, and Dudley Nash.
Everyone have a safe week.