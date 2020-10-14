Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society executive board met last week to discuss society and museum business, including the reopening of the museum. It was decided that the museum will reopen on Thursday, October 15 with abbreviated hours. Hours will be Monday-Friday 10 to 2. Our afternoon volunteers will be back at a later date. Also, we can open by appointment if needed after hours or on Saturday.
We appreciate everyone for helping our post office staff remain well. For the time being, please continue to wear a mask, use social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Everyone stay well and safe.