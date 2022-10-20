Fall Greetings to everyone from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Tommy McGee of Tupelo; Kim and Anna Brown of Thaxton; George Jones of Pontotoc; Jake Stevens and Adam Leiner of Enterprize, Alabama; Dustin Todd, James Todd and Andrew Washington, DC; Brenda McCharen of Thaxton; Jo Stegall of Pontotoc; and Cecil Stegall of Mandeville. Louisianna.
Tommy McGee of Tupelo donated a newspaper, The Sentinel, dated May 23, 1912. The newspaper contained articles on the "The State Convention" "AGraphic Account of Just How Vandamanties Controlled It." This was a time when voting rights were being debated in Mississippi. The Sentinel was published from 1884-1929. (Note: Women did not get the right to vote in Mississippi until 1920.) Thanks, Tommy.
As most of you know, Dr. Terry Wood is a fabulous photographer, who has traveled the world taking photographs including beautiful nature scenes as well as buildings, churches, and other iconic places. He has compiled two calendars for 2023 using his photographs. This is a fundraiser for First Baptist Church Building Renovations. We have the two calendars on display for you to see. If you are interested in ordering, please contact Wood Eye Clinic, First Baptist Church or order through Dr. Wood's facebook page.
Congratulations to the cast of "Ghost Chasers" for the very entertaining Community Theater Production this past weekend. Our own Joann Knight played the part of Detective Pepperday "the patient". Corinna Malden, her husband Steve and father Robert Bremberger, Brenda McCharen and I attended the Saturday night performance. Also, Happy Anniversary to Corinna and Steve on October 17, 2022, on the occasion of their Thirtieth Wedding Anniversary.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Site of the November 10, 1935, plane crash that took the lives of pilot Dean Falkner of Oxford, and three local men Henry Graham, Lamon Graham, and Bud Warren. According to organizers, please meet at the Sand Springs Cemetery first and then proceed to the site off Todd Road. The program at the site will include a Devotion by Mike Warren, Music by Dick Caron, and Welcome by Carolyn Carnes. Relatives of the men have a special invitation as well as community residents and all interested persons.
A metal cross with the names of the men has been erected at the site and will be officially dedicated. For more information, please call JoLane Warren or Carolyn Carnes.
The Harvest Walk sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Rec will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We are looking forward to seeing all the "characters" who will be gathering treats from the downtown businesses and offices.
Everyone have a great week.
