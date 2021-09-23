Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Students from the School of Nursing at Mississippi University for Women were in Pontotoc last week doing research on demographics and health services in Pontotoc. Students included Kadie Bowman, Morgan McDill, Skylar Hohsmyer, Curlise Citchens, Avie Ward, Colette Helms, Mallory Dixon, Anna Kate McDaniel, Peyton Avery, and Angel Segury all of Columbus.
We appreciate all the visitors who visit the museum.
George Stegall donated two fossilized mussel shells for exhibit in our prehistoric and early history display.
Lynda Tinsley brought items donated by the family of Yvonne Edwards of Tupelo which included primitive items including cloth and wooden dolls, sewing basket, small luggage bag for railroad exhibit, art deco purse and a copy of the book, From These Hills.
We also received a beautiful large oil painting of a magnolia by Pontotoc artist Neita Gooch Stringer. The painting was sent by Barbara Henderson Walker of Pensacola, Florida. Mrs. Stringer did art work for Pontotoc Schools which included the "Warrior", as well as businesses. She was a member of the honorary art fraternity, Alpha Sigma Omega and enjoyed painting Coats of Arms and church Baptismal scenes for churches. Neita and her husband, Wood, lived in Pontotoc where they raised their family.
The one thing I remember about Mrs. Stringer was her connection to M.B. Mayfield. While an art student at the University of Mississippi in the late 1940s, she met Mr. M.B. as he worked in the art department. Mr. Mayfield included Neita in his painting of the Ole Miss art class. She is depicted as the brunette in the green dress. Barbara, thank you so much for this beautiful magnolia painting. It will be featured in the Arts and Entertainment Room of the museum.
Pontotoc is blessed to have such talented and giving citizens, many who remain here and others who move away, but still call Pontotoc home.
Everyone have a blessed week.