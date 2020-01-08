Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Sarah and Richard McKey and Ginger Wilkes all of Oxford; Tim and Sandy Forman of Star City, Arkansas; Jessica Starks of Pontotoc; Rivers and Ethan Donaldson of Pontotoc; and Kassidy Young, Kelsie Cruse, and Linda S. all of Pontotoc.
James William Stegall of Pensacola donated election papers and books, binders with election holder guidelines for the state of Mississippi dated 2005 and other related items from the office of Eric Clark, Secretary of State. His parents Fleetwood and Jeanette Stegall lived in the Woodland and worked with the Woodland Precinct.
Lynda Tinsley donated items including a b/w glossy of Roy Orbison, and an antique turkey call.
Mrs. Martha Welch donated items belonging to her mother Mrs. Lurah Alene Peach Fortner, who taught school at Randolph in 1955-1956. The items included a 1956 yearbook, numerous photographs, clippings and other related items. Mrs. Fortner “Miss Peach” taught Home Economics.
Kent Powell donated a portrait of Jenny Lind who was known as one of the original southern belles. She was born in Sweden and came to America several years prior to the Civil War. A renowned opera contralose, she entertained in the South especially New Orleans.
We appreciate our donations as we preserve and promote our unique heritage.
We have copies of Jessica Starks recently released book The Lynching Calendar. The story explores one of America’s darkest times, but is told from several different perspectives. “No matter what the circumstance may be, there is more than one side to every story.” Jessica is a local writer from the Pontotoc area.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet on Thursday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at The Pontotoc County Library. All members and interested persons are invited. We will be discussing upcoming projects and need everyone’s input. Dues are payable, which are $20 per family.