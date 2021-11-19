Fall Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Catherine Anne Hill of Pontotoc; and Edward Petty and Larissa and Amiyah of Pontotoc.
Veteran's Day was celebrated on November 11, 2021, at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center with patriotic music, speeches and honoring of our Pontotoc County Veterans. Afterwards the Pontotoc American Legion and Auxiliary Post 16 served the traditional stew by a drive by. Major General Augustus L. Collins, U.S. Army (Ret.) and LTC Holland came by the Legion for a bowl as well. Many thanks to our veterans and all those who helped with the day's activities.
On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the University of Mississippi Department of Music presented "A Veterans Day Concert Salute" at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts on the campus. UM Chorus, UM Orchestra and Oxford Civic Chorus honored veterans with music and song. Steve and Angela Coleman, Brenda McCharen, and Martha Jo and Jarrod Coleman attended the concert as Johnny Coleman and Jewel Coleman were honored as part of their "Scroll of Honor" slide presentation. Carley Wilemon, Johnny's great-niece and member of the University Chorus, was instrumental in honoring these two family members. Also, her mother, Dana Wilemon and brother Dalton Wilemon of Aberdeen also attended the event.
As November is National American Indian Heritage Month, Brenda McCharen, Lynda Tinsley, and I drove up the Natchez Trace Parkway earlier this month to view the fall foliage and learn more about the Chickasaw who lived in North Mississippi. Their history is well documented with observation points and narratives posted along the way among those being Colbert's Ferry located at the Tennessee River, Buzzard Roost, and Tishomingo State Park . We also stopped at a local eatery in Cherokee, Alabama. As with most trips, not only did we learn history, but the highlight of our trip was meeting the local folks along the way.
One of the Pontotoc connections, was learning more about the life of George Colbert (Tootemastubbe). Born in Alabama in 1744 to a North Carolinian settler, James Logan Colbert, and his second wife Minta Hoya, a Chickasaw, he became prominent in the Chickasaw Nation during the Revolutionary War serving with the Colonials under Arthur St. Clair and Anthony Wayne. He also served in the Indian Wars of 1812-14. He owned and operated Colbert's Ferry which crossed the Tennessee River in Northwest Alabama. near Cherokee. He became a powerful planter gaining much economic and political power. as well as his brothers, Levi, William, and Pitman. Levi (Itawamba) operated an inn and a trading post at Buzzard Roost.
Prior to removal George Colbert moved to then eastern Pontotoc County and set up a trading post (house) on the old Natchez Trace in what is now known as the Bissell Community. The old trace actually passed just east of the house. The historical site is on old highway 6 just east of Palmetto Road exit. Today the house is a beautiful antebellum home with the old cedar trees in front.
On the death of his brother, Levi Colbert, leadership of the Chickasaw Nation passed into the hands of George Colbert. He was recognized chief at the time of removal until his death in 1839. He is buried in Old Fort Towson Cemetery, Choctaw County Oklahoma.
Everyone, have a great week, and if possible take a short road trip back into history.