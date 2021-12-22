Christmas Greetings to everyone!
Recent visitors include Larry Harris of Pontotoc; Teresa White of Pontotoc; Trent Graham of Thaxton; Helen Washington of South Pontotoc; Barbara Owen of Pontotoc; and Debra Diaz of Ingomar.
Ms. Diaz brought more copies of her books for display including Civil War novels: Shadow of Dawn, Place of Peace, and On This Night and Unholy (AJohn Kendrick Case of the Supernatural). Previously she had brought the Woman of Sin Trilogy. We like to support our local authors. To find out more about her books visit debra@debradiaz.com. Her books can be ordered on Amazon.
Mrs. Libba Cook donated at photograph of her father, George Frank Hobson, as he was working in the Pontotoc Post Office in the 1960s (now the Town Square Post Office). Mr. Hobson entered the postal service in 1937 and retired June 30, 1968. He served as the first carrier when city delivery mail service was instituted in Pontotoc. A veteran of World War II, he served in the "Seabees" Construction Battalion. George was the son of Frank and Minnie Walker Hobson. He was married to Georgia Estelle Butler in 1901. Their children include Georgia Helen (Tate), Elizabeth "Libba" Lilly (Cook) and Evelyn Estelle (Smith) and Beulah Nell (Palmer). The Hobson family was active in the First Presbyterian Church, joining in 1928.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the photograph, Mr. Hobson is standing at the counter of the post office. The historical society has tried to maintain this vintage post office as closely as possible to the time period when it was built in 1936 through the 1900s. Thank you, Mrs. Cook for this donation.
Christmas Open House was held at the Town Square Post Office and Museum on Thursday, December 16 with many patrons coming by to enjoy the Wassail and cookies. Also, a group did sing Christmas carols in the lobby. Included were (seated) Joyce Forman, Angela Coleman, Sammie Jaggers, Libba Cook, Sara Bramlett, Linda Ray, (standing) Martha Coleman, Bob McGee, and David Ray. Not pictured Bruce Weatherly.
The Town Square Post Office employees enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner on Thursday, December 16 at The Warehouse Restaurant in New Albany, Mississippi. Attending were Joann Knight, Corinna Malden, Mary Anne Brock, Sandy Ball, Danny Bailey, Sharon Bailey, Mae Trelor, Joyce Forman, Martha Coleman and Jarrod Coleman. The Pontotoc County Historical Society appreciates this group who work so hard to make our Town Square Post Office and Museum an efficient, friendly and pleasant place for our patrons and visitors.
The Town Square Post Office hours on Christmas Eve are 8:30 - 12:00; Closed Christmas Day: Regular hours New Year's Eve and Closed New Year's Day. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Everyone have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!