Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Several visitors toured the museum during our first week open since the COVID-19 closures. Visitors included Laura Stewart of Pontotoc; Hunter Collins family of Bruce; Nathan and Cindy Therrell of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; Christy Bowling of New Albany; Gene Collums of Pontotoc; Brenda Roye and grandchildren Harrison and Ridge Roye of Pontotoc; and Bro. Gerald Finley of Randolph.
A quilt was left at the museum during our closure without a contact person. It is a friendship quilt from the Thaxton community probably from the late 1940s or early 1950s judging by the names on the quilt. It has forty -two names each in a block with a capital T. These types of quilts were used as school fundraisers. Some of the surnames include Sewell, Dickson, Hale, Hooker, Fortenbery, Carnes, Baker, Bevill, Sneed, McDonald and Carwyle. One of the squares is William Young who taught at Thaxton during the forties.
Please call the museum if you have any information about the quilt.
Bro. Gerald Finley brought a Bible (copyright 1849) published by the American Bible Society, New York. The Bible has handwritten notes including documentation of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The notes are written in pencil and are barely legible. Many personal and family Bibles were used to record family and historic events.
We appreciate these items, and they will be displayed in the museum
Thanks to Terry Lynn Donaldson and the Pontotoc Master Gardners for keeping our grounds so beautiful.
Everyone stay well. For now, visitors will need to wear a mask while touring the museum.
