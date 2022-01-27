This is what the windows looked like when they still were a part of the old Montgomery Drug's building. This was before the building was re-worked and the concrete at the top was covered over with metal. The windows are the only two in a row on the western side of the building.
History page editor Regina Butler (left) presented Town Square Post Office Museum curator Martha Jo Coleman (right) with a copy of the story of Judge Fred Wicker that appeared in the Welcome Home to Pontotoc Magazine 2008-2009 that can be displayed in some manner with the windows that he presented to the museum.
Courtesy photo
On Friday, January 21, 2022, members of the Pontotoc County Bar Association, the Pontotoc County Historical Society and Don Russell met with Judge Fred Wicker, his daughter Ellen Wicker Cummings, and his son Senator Roger Wicker for a special presentation.
Two glass windows, which were used in the law office of Judge Fred Wicker, were presented to the Town Square Museum by Don and Ellen Russell and the Wicker family. The windows had been given to Judge Wicker on the occasion of his ninety-fifth birthday. Many of you will remember that his office was located upstairs behind the (Montgomery) Drug Store on Main Street.
Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker was born on April 7, 1924 to Thomas Murray Wicker and Ora Mae Wiley in Hickory Flat, Benton County. He married Wordna Glenn Threadgill of Big Creek. Before and after serving his country during World War II, he attended Holmes Junior College and the University of Mississippi, earning his law degree.
In June 1948, he and Wordna settled in Pontotoc, where he hung out his shingle. Through the years, his titles included country lawyer, county prosecuting attorney, city attorney, state senator and circuit court judge.
Judge Wicker has been a great supporter and member of the Pontotoc County Historical Society. He always enjoyed our special events which included portraying historical characters such as Mark Twain, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and CSA President Jefferson Davis.
I have depended on him for advice and help in the museum. He enjoys meeting the visitors and conversing with them and always makes a personal connection.
The Judge, as I call him, said that it is his love of people that makes him truly love history.
The windows will hang in the museum as a tribute to one of Pontotoc’s greatest ambassadors.