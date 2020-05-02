Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We hope everyone is staying safe during this time of COVID19.
The museum will remain closed until we can safely open and follow recommended guidelines. The Town Square Post Office is open and maintainig regular hours. We appreciate all our patrons and their dedication to everyone’s safety by wearing masks and maintaining the social distance recommended.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society would like to welcome Mary Anne Brock as an employee of the Town Square Post Office. We look forward to working with her.
Also, we would like to send get well wishes to Bobbie White as she is recovering from a fall. Miss you and get well!
The society had a call from a gentleman from Tennessee seeking information on his great grandfather, Theophilus Zachary born 10-10-1826 died 5-10-1928 at the age of 101. His family came from Tennessee and settled in the Robbs Community just after the Chickasaw Cession lands were opened in the 1830s. He served in the Confederate States of America iInfantry and was wounded in the arm according to his pension application. He and his wife, Sarah Caldwell are buried in the Robb’s Cenetery. If you have information about this family please call the museum.
Space permitting, I’m including photographs from our railroad exhibit.
Everyone have a blessed week and stay safe.