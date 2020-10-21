Fall greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone is well and able to enjoy the cooler weather.
Scottie Smithey of Rustic Woods located at Turnpike donated items to the museum including a replica of a Native American pottery bowl; a two gallon E-Z Pour gasoline can by Eagle Manufacturing Co., Wellsburg, West Virginia; a denim Disabled American Veterans jacket; a photograph of Pontotoc National Guard group 932 Co C; and a collection of books.
The books include American Warrior A Combat Memoir of Vietnam by Brig. Gen. John C. Bahnsen,Jr.(2007); My American Journey by Colen Powell (1995); American Soldier by Gen Tommy Franks, Commander-in-Chief US Central Command (2004); A Pictorial History of the United States Army by Gene Gurney (1966); The New Reference Atlas of the World (1924); and Anthology of Folk Music (1997).
Thank you, Scottie, for your donation. These items will enhance various exhibits in the museum.
Many historic places abound in our county. Among these is the home of artist M.B. Mayfield, which has been relocated to the Ecru downtown area so that it can be preserved. The historical society applauds the city and preservation group.
Bert and Susan Campbell Wann of Brandon, Mississippi sent a monetary gift to the museum in loving memory of her sister, Virginia Carolyn Campbell McKie. Thank you so much, and our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
As reported last week, the museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Please use a mask, use social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.