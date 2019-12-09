Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Museum news
Recent visitors include Teny M. Jones and Gracie Jones of Pontotoc; Rodger Rifel of Saltillo; Stacy Maxey; Daniel and Tiffany Garner; Theresa Mooneyhan of Pontotoc; James Stewart of Tupelo; Shelia Work; Donna Anderson of Pontotoc; Hilda Laster; and Tina Pickering of Pontotoc.
Barbara Henderson Walker of Pensacola, Florida donated books that had been used at the Chickasaw College in Pontotoc, which closed in 1936. The books included The Leading English Poets from Chaucer to Browning (1915) by Lucius Hudson Holt, PhD; Vito Romar Illustries (Distinguished Men of Rome) (1895) by Thomond; Elementary Lessons in Logic (1904) by W.Stanley Jevons, MA; and Essentials of Latin (1911) by Henry Carr Pearson.
I also received two books from Dr. Elizabeth Henderson Taylor of McDonough, Georgia who is the daughter of Bessie and Philip Henderson of Georgia. The books are part of Images of America - Camp Forest and Voices of Camp Forest in World War II. Camp Forest was an induction, training and prisoner of war camp in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Dr. Taylor maintains the Camp Forest website as well. Note: Barbara Walker and Philip Henderson are children of the late Walter and Charline Roye Henderson of the Pleasant Grove Community.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will have Open House from 1 to 3 on Thursday, December 12 in the lobby. Cookies and hot apple cider will be available. So, please come by and get some refreshments.
Make sure you check out the Community Theater Play this weekend. The One and Only Santa will be presented Saturday, December 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10.
I’m sorry I missed Mr. Eddie Killough when he came by the museum looking for a photograph. I am sending the photo by newspaper as a special Merry Christmas wish for you and Mrs. Killough. The photograph includes their son Kevin posing with three of his friends and Santa Claus in 1974. You may come by and make photographs of the picture. Mr. Killough and I go back to the days he was my school bus driver in the 1960s.
Everyone please have blessed week.