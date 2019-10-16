Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Lynn Russell, Amber Hale, and daughter Azrael Hale-Austin; and the seniors from Cherry Creek Baptist Church, which included Suzanne Montgomery, Joan Denton, Sylvia Moorman, Brenda Moore, Thomas Moore, and pastor Bro. Dustin Long. Each group was so enjoyable and knew so much about our Pontotoc County history, with several history teachers in each group.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a very special program honoring World War II Veterans on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. The program will be held at the Pontotoc Community House. Everyone is invited and free to the public.
All World War II veterans have a special invitation. The program will include a tribute to these men and women who served their country, as well as happenings on the home front. Pontotoc has a long history of service, so please join us for this special occasion . For more information, call the museum, or can put you in contact with program director Bob McGee.
Tim Lovins of Missouri is seeking information on his ancestor, William Washington Lovins who is buried in Liberty Cemetery (probably in old northwestern Pontotoc County). A son of William is Jackson Lovins who relocated to Missouri and is the grandfather of Tim. If you have any information, please call the museum.