The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet Thursday, July 11 at 6 pm at the Pontotoc County Library. Laura Sydney Fisher will present the program on historic sites in Pontotoc and surrounding area with an emphasis on haunted history. She has done extensive research and written several books on the haunted history of northeast Mississippi. She also incorporates Chickasaw history and legends as well. She also has written a book about Pontotoc’s seer, Seymore Prater, whose gift helped many find lost valuables and solve mysteries.
Sydney will have copies of her books which include the haunted history series, Seymore Prater, and other books. Everyone is invited to this very interesting program as her stories will fascinate you and cause you to look at your surroundings in a whole new way. For more information call the museum at 662-488-0388 or check out our Facebook page Pontotoc County Historical Society.
