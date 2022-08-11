Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; LaNelle and Bobby McMillen of Columbus, Miss.; Lisa Holcomb of Ecru; Tim Palmer of Pontotoc; and Christy Roye of Pontotoc.
Christy Roye donated books for the school exhibit and included the following: Spelling in Everyday Life Grade 7 (1946) by J. M. Steadman, PhD. and Harold H. Bixler, PhD. Turner and Smith Company; Introduction to College Algebra (1937) by William H. Hart, PhD. D. C. Heath and Company; General Zoology (1943) by Tracy I. Storer, McGraw-Hill Book Company; Botany Revised Edition (1957) by Carl L. Wilson and Walter E. Loomis, A Holt-Dryden Book; two pamphlets by Sam Morris "National Prohibition Its Rise Its Repeal Its Return" and "Liquor Advertising Over the Radio"; and The Lady of the Lake a prose edition including the poem intended to familiarize students in with the characters in the poem by Sir Walter Scott. Also included were several antique photographs of Blue Mountain College. Thanks, Christy.
Kent Powell of the Woodland Community donated two pieces of pottery for the Chickasaw Exhibit. They will be on display in the Betty Love Allen Exhibit of the museum. Thanks, Kent.
As school starts back in our area, I want to pray for a safe and successful school year for the students, faculty, administrators, bus drivers, all support team members and especially the parents and guardians. The Pontotoc County and Pontotoc City School Systems are two of the top districts in our state. We all are praying for a more normal school year than we have had in the last two years due to the pandemic.
