Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Mattie and Jasmine Tidwell of New Burnside, Illinois; Caleb and Sara Rainer of Pontotoc; Christy Roye of Pontotoc; Eunice Roye of Pontotoc; Laney Lemons Sims and her cousin Larry Farrell and wife ,Reada, of Des Moines, Iowa; and Perry and Bernadete DeVries of Grand Rapids, Michigan who were here to enjoy the Tanglefoot Trail.
Phillip McGregor of Birmingham, Alabama donated items to the museum which included three Pontotoc High School yearbooks, "The Warrior," from the years 1960, 1962, and 1963; Senior Class 1963 Graduation Program dated May 24, 1963; Class of 1963 Reunion letter and list of graduates that was held at Seafood Junction September 25, 1993; and the textbook, Mississippi: A History, by John K. Bettersworth (Mississippi State University) Copyright 1959 published by The Stack Co. Publishers of Austin, Texas.
William Bramlett donated a Playbook which had belonged to Marcus B. Warren. The play, "Everybody's Crazy," by Jay Tobias (Walter H. Baker Company) was performed in 1956 at Thaxton High School. Marcus portrayed the character Elmer Sneed who was interested in Psychiatry. Every year, usually the Junior and Senior Classes would present a play, usually a comedy, for the student body, families and the community. These events were such fun, with the plots usually centering around a mystery, with a wide array of colorful characters.
It is always delightful to hear from Judge Glen H. Davidson of Tupelo, who is a noted family, community and church historian. Judge Davidson included a copy of "The History of Beckham School." The small school was founded in the 1840's by Harbert Denton Beckham to provide an education for his seven daughters and neighbors and served as an ungraded school for many years. Later in the 1920s the schools of Beckham, Gershorm, Williams, Wallfield were consolidated.to form Beckham High School, later including students from Mineral Springs, Corder and Woodland Schools. Serving as trustees included the Longest, Harris and Thompson families. A fire destroyed the school in March 1933, but a new building was ready in September of the same year. The school served as a social center for the community. From 1944 to 1948, high school students, one grade each year, were moved to Algoma. In 1968,consolidation with other county schools ended the Beckham School.
One of my fondest memories is attending the Beckham School for one day during the summer session around 1961 with my good friend Gaye Tedford of the Troy Community. There's a lot to be said of those small community schools. Now as you pass through the Beckham Community on Highway 15, you may remember the location of the school and bygone school days.
We appreciate all the items that so richly preserve our county's history and heritage. Thank you, Mrs. Eunice Roye, or the family treasures brought to the museum as well.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 in observance of Veterans' Day. Our country owes such a debt of gratitude to these precious veterans for their courageous service in keeping our county safe and free.
Everyone have a blessed week.