Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Ellen C, Gore and Jenny Smothers both of Tupelo; Kelsie Cruse and Kassidy Young both of Pontotoc; Danielle Berry of Pontotoc; Chris Young of Pontotoc; and Kenneth Keith of the Woodland Community.
Congratulations to Kassidy Young, Pontotoc’s Miss Hospitality 2020, for being chosen to compete in the top ten Miss Mississippi Hospitality pageant. The top ten were chosen based on information, videos, etc. Kassidy was at the museum and other places in Pontotoc preparing for the pageant. She was accompanied by Kelsie Cruse and Ellen Russell, Pontotoc Chamber/Main Street Director. Best Wishes and we know you will represent us well.
Becky Bramlett donated a Centennial Celebration 1881-1981 The History of Thaxton booklet to the museum which was held July 4, 1981. The booklet will be displayed in the Carter General Store exhibit in the museum.
The friendship quilt written about in last week’s news column, belonged to the Thomas Caldwell family. The quilt was made while Thomas was a student at Thaxton High School.
As we celebrate our nation’s birthday Saturday, July 4, We need to remember how this country was founded and established. We need to remember the sacrifices of those patriots and all the patriots to come. We especially remember our military who are currently serving, among which is SPC Tyler J. Lewis stationed at Ft. Bragg and currently serving in Iraq.
We need to pray for our country during these trying times that God will continue to bless and heal our nation.