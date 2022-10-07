Greetings from the Town Square Museum. It's beginning to feel and look like fall.
Recent visitors include Jaynean Medders of Pontotoc; Susan Reeves Caygle of Plantersville; Michael Stewart of Pontotoc; Emmanuel Baptiest Church Senior Group from Grenada: Kenneth and McYatta, Deith of Pontotoc; Joseph L. Harris of Bemidji, Minnesota; Peyton Eastman and Ida Jane Lindsey of Athens, Tenn.; Debbie Ray of Pontotoc; Danielle Perry of Pontotoc; and my niece Andrea Powell and Matt Schulzki of Huntington Bearch, California.
Also visiting from Lakewood, California was my mother's niece, Sandra Van Dorn, of Lakewood, California. Sandra "Sandy" is the daughter of Alonzo Hardin, my mother's (Sarah Jo Hardin Stegall) oldest brother. This was her first time to visit Mississippi and meet her father's family. She enjoyed being with family and touring the old homeplaces and other places of interest, including the Town Square Post Office and Museum. She was treated to great southern cooking and hospitality by all the extended family.
Jaynean Medders donated a cookbook, The Sunny South Cook Book Tested Recipes," which was issued by The Woman's Mission Union of Pontotoc Baptist Church, and published in 1913 and reprinted in 1971 by Tucker Printing Company of Jackson, Mississippi. The book contains recipes of local women, business ads and household hints and remedies.
Reminder: The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed in observance of Columbus Day on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Everyone have a blessed week.
