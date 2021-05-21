Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone is well.
Recent visitors include Bobbie Hall of Pontotoc and Albert Burnside of Ecru.
Also visiting were a delightful group of Homeschool Students from the Pontotoc area. They were very interested in the museum and our history and exhibits. Those attending were Heather Gleaves with Acelyn, Maddox and Loxley; Leslie and James Randle with Grace, Molly, and Claire; Susan Hall with Carter, Avery, and Jack; and Ragan Moore with John Seger, Raines, Haleigh, and Watson.
With school groups having little opportunity this last year to visit the museum, I encourage parents, grandparents and sitters to bring them to the museum as an outing this summer.
Beginning in June our hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are bringing a larger group than five, please phone ahead. We will abide by the Covid19 state guidelines. For more information call 662-488-0388.
Everyone have a blessed week.