Recent visitors include Betty Crane of Pontotoc; Elise H. Gore and Ney Gore of Ecru; Craig Crosswhite of Ness City, Kansas; Derek Harris of Pontotoc; Crystal and Julie White of Pontotoc; Gary Cobb; Larry and Lisa Hughes of Thaxton; Kim Russell of Pontotoc; Jeremy Hall and Jordan Hall of Pontotoc; Genice Tutor of Randolph; John and Janice Arnold of Cleveland and Jim and Juanita Arnold of Easley, South Carolina who were researching the Troy School and Community history; Mason D. Guthery of Pontotoc; Lane Jaggers and Melinda Smith of Thaxton; Sue Cook of Pontotoc with Marci and Jackson Wages; Brenda McCharen of Thaxton, Sarah McLaughlin, Hope Herren and Hope Mason; and Matt Rayburn and daughter Loralei Rayburn. A Happy Birthday to Loralei as well!
Chad Groening, reporter and anchor for American Family News and WCBI, toured the museum while filming activities of the Bodock Festival. I enjoyed visiting with him, as well as listening to him on American Family Radio.
Gary Cobb donated an antique lantern, a gallon amber glass jug and a quart "purex" amber glass jug for the homemaking area of the museum. Thank you!
The Pontotoc Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate "Constitution Week" from September 17-23, 2022. The United States Constitution was signed in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787. Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us. The framework of the US government is outlined specifically into the three branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial branches. The Bill of Rights (The first ten amendments) give Americans basic rights.
The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life, and encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution.
These days it is so important that we are diligent in the protection of our rights and seeing that the policies of our elected officials are not contrary to this important document. Please read the Constitution and also come by the museum and view the Constitution exhibit.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Edith Weatherall Littlefield. She was a faithful member of the Pontotoc County Historical Society. Everyone have a blessed week.
