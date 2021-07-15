Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Lisa Roye and grandson Max Jones of Pontotoc; Jane Yoe, Cooper Spach and Willow Aaron of Oxford; Lauren of Cash Express, Pontotoc; Carol Owen of Pontotoc; Craig Foster and Madison Foster of Pontotoc; the Gillespie Family of Pontotoc; Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; and Brad McLaughlin of Thaxton.
Mr. Bill Smith of Westland, Michigan donated an antique sausage press that had belonged to his dad, Mr. Merle Smith. The patent date of July 6, 1858, is stamped on the side. It is displayed in the early home industry exhibit of the museum.
Lynda Tinsley donated an antique clasp purse for display in the Dress Shop and also a “Ground Zero” T-shirt graphic for display in the Arts and Entertainment area of the museum. Ground Zero is a blues club located in Clarksdale and a favorite of blues musicians from Mississippi. Pontotoc’s own Terry “Harmonica” Bean is a favorite performer.
We appreciate these donations very much as they add to our interpretation of our county and state.
Special 75th birthday wishes are sent to Mr. Robert Bremberger of the Troy Community who is the dad of Corinna Malden and Yvonne Tauzin.
Everyone have a very blessed week.