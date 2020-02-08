Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Nan and Leo Gher of Murphysboro, Illinois (Nan is the fifth great-granddaughter of Chickasaw leader Major General William Colbert); Kevin Mulligan of Bryan, Texas who was interested in the Jimmie Lee Leatherwood story as he had traveled to Belgium to the Memorial to the Eleven African-American soldiers who were brutally killed by the Germans just prior to the Battle of the Bulge during World War II; and Ann Bowen, Nelle Elam, Susie Lowery, and Joan Wilson all of Starkville.
We appreciate visitors, many of whom travel to see and research specific topics related to our local history.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society appreciates the support from our local county and city governments, as well as our donations. Dues for membership are $20 per family and may be paid at the Town Square Museum Gift Shop.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will host the Lunching With Books Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Pontotoc County Library. Guest author is Charlie Spiller, who has written books about his undercover work. He also teaches at the University of Mississippi. He will review his latest book Flashpoint, as well as prior books. According to Annette McGregor, Pontotoc County Librarian, he is a wonderful storyteller. The Pontotoc Music Study Club will provide entertainment prior to the speaker. Historical society members are urged to attend as we will be serving the light lunch.
Many thanks to the Pontotoc Master Gardeners who keep our grounds so beautiful. The Master Gardner program is a part of the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County. Many visitors ask about the bicycle with the big 200 displayed. A plaque has been placed in front of the bicycle stating ""In Commemoration of Mississippi Bicentennial 1817 - 2017 Pontotoc Art Guild." We appreciate the ones who helped with this project. Gardeners Julia R. McDowell, Terry Lynn Donaldson and Sean McDowell were working last week getting early spring plants and flowers out.
Everyone have a blessed week.