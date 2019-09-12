Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
museum news
Recent visitors include Libba Cook of Pontotoc; Judy Holcomb of Pontotoc; Reid Russell of Thaxton; Sonya, Wyatt, and Freida McLaughin all of Ecru; Belinda Stewart of Eupora; and Renee Smith of Pontotoc and her mother Dorothy Kirkwood of Ellisville.
Tracy Shane Kramer donated a 1909 baby carriage used by her grandparents for their daughter Mary Catherine Shane (Neidlein) 1909-1989 who lived in Yorklyn, Delaware. Tracy’s father Donald Leroy Shane, Sr. Was her brother. The carriage is a beautiful white wicker with metal wheels, and a parasol. Tracy
previously donated her father’s Civil Air Patrol uniform. She also donated a vintage doll, a sled, and a trunk which we will have information on these items later.
Rick Hardin donated the children’s book C is for Chickasaw-which uses the alphabet to teach Chickasaw history and culture. The book is written by Wiley Barnes and illustrated by Aaron Long. Rick also donated a comic book Chickasaw Adventures series #4 “The Making of a Storyteller” by Jen Edwards and art by Tom Lyle.
Thank you for your family heirlooms and items for the museum as they tell the story of our past and the ones who came before us.
The Chickasaw Celebration 2019 was held in Pontotoc at the Pontotoc Pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway on Friday, September 6, 2019. The event was presented by the Chickasaw Nation and the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation. A large crowd enjoyed the event which included cultural demonstrations featuring stickball, face painting, archeology station, and weapons and tools.
Mayor Bob Peeples welcomed the Chickasaw back to their ancestral homeland and presented them with a special Pontotoc gift.
The Chickasaw Dance Troupe entertained and shared dances of the Chickasaw people. Many locals young and old participated, even reporters from the Progress staff!
The children enjoyed the games, especially stickball, and other stations located around the area.
Mr Stanley Nelson shared Chickasaw history using several books written by Chickasaw historians. He focused on Piominko who was a Chickasaw warrior, leader, diplomat, and visionary for his people.
The program ended with music played on a wooden flute, which was beautiful, yet haunting. The flutist played several historical pieces and ended with “Amazing Grace.”
We appreciate the Chickasaw Nation for sharing their culture and history with the people of Pontotoc County. Also thanks to Bret Holt of the Inkana Foundation and the office of Chickasaw Homeland Affairs.
Thanks for members of the historical society, chamber/main street, police department and all who attended this special event