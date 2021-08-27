Recent visitors included Nelson Fitts of the Springville Community; Ronald and Jayne Ridings of Tupelo; and Edith Dooley of Oxford who was researching family history. Mrs. Dooley is a member of the Lafayette County Historical Society in and compiles the obituaries from The Pontotoc Progress each calendar year for use in our research and arc
The Bodock Festival will held September 11, 2021 in Downtown Pontotoc. As this will be the 20th Anniversary of the events that changed America on September 11, 2001, the museum staff is working on an exhibit, "Remembering 9/11", which will be displayed in the lobby. This will be a temporary exhibit. Several have reached out with items we can display. If you have newspapers, photographs, posters , or other items we could use, please call the museum at 662-488-0388.
We are also discussing a come and go reception for our first responders, law enforcement, medical, fire department and military personnel to show our appreciation for their work and dedication in keeping us safe from harm, then and now. Time for the reception is from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum. We will be mindful of Covid19 guidelines and recommendations.
The museum will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the festival.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Leon Walker, spouse of Barbara Henderson Walker of Pensacola, Florida. Barbara and Leon as well as Barbara's brother Philip Henderson and his family have been long-time supporters of the museum and historical society. Also, sympathy is sent to the family of Mrs. Dessie Goodrich, who lived in the Troy Community and passed away last week.
Please continue to pray for our service men and women as they serve, especially in Afghanistan, to keep our country safe. and also for the people of Afghanistan who are enduring atrocities against them by the various terrorists groups. Our national, state, and local leaders also need our prayers to make wise decisions during these difficult days.