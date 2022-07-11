Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone had a great Independence Day celebrating the 246th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Recent visitors include Linda and David Ray of Pontotoc with grandsons Riley and Mason; Jenna Patterson of Pontotoc; Elise Richmond of Pontotoc; Jeffrey Plunk of Pontotoc; William Carter of Pontotoc; Tonie, Rusty, Marshall, and Lisa Panes with Minny and Granny Joyce Panes; and Beverly Cummings of Pontotoc.
Mr. William Carter donated two books that had belonged to his grandfather or great grandfather Emmitt Carter. The books included The Life of George Washington (1844) by M. L. Weems, Rector of Mount Vernon Parish published by Joseph Allen, Philadelphia and Elements of Meteorology, (1855) with questions for examination, designed for schools and academies, by John Brocklesby, A.M., professor at Trinity College, Hartford published by Pratt, Woodford, Farmer and Brace, New York.
Beverly Cummings of the Friendship Community brought an antique wooden ironing board, which was donated by her son-in-law Stephen McBrayer of Pontotoc.
William Bramlett donated three LP record albums "Sing His Praises" by The Keynotes, which included Gerald Waldrop, Hollis Ishee, Roy Caldwell, and Ellouise Boyd Dalles. The recording was produced by The Keynotes, Photo by Terry Wood, Engineer Ray Harris, Album Coordination Dave Hall, and Layout John D. Hall and recorded at Trace Studios, Tupelo, Mississippi. The ten songs include many favorite hymns with the rich harmony of the group, accompanied by Ellouise Dallas, pianist, and Roy Caldwell, bass guitarist.
Rick Hardin of the Woodland Community donated various items including four hand fans; school handbooks including Itawamba Junior College 1966-67, Church Street School 1960-61, and Pontotoc County (Algoma) 1968-69; Algoma High School August 1942 "Favorite Songs of the People"; "A Series of Expository Sermons on the Book of Revolution (1942) by Rev. Paul S. Rhodes, D.D. Pontotoc, Miss.; "Family fare" food management and recipes U.S. Dept of Agriculture; "Jams, Jellies, Preserves, Pickles and Relishes" (1959) by Mississippi Agricultural Extension Service; "The Clarion" October, 1946 Fulton, Miss. by Rev. A. M. Overton and and other pastors; "A Minister of Christ A Brief Sketch of the Life and Work of J. A. Rogers" by A. M. Overton second printing 1996; and Along the Trail With Lewis and Clark Second Edition (2001) by Barbara Fifer and Vicky Soderberg with maps by Joseph Mussulman; December 24, 1981 Pontotoc Progress newspaper clipping "County Seats Have Meaningful Names" and a menu from Lodge Elysian located south of Pontotoc. This lodge was a favorite place for dining, especially groups and many times included live music. Many of you will remember the late sixties-early seventies band "The Sounds of Time" This group consisted of local muscians Donny Roye, Al Prater, Rick Hardin and Cecil Stegall, which entertained at the Elysian at various Hospital parties. Mike Dillard has talked about played there as well.
Thanks for the donations that bring back so many memories.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present Dr. Carl Rollyson, William Faulkner Scholar and Biographer on Monday, July 18, 2022,at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House. Everyone is invited with no charge. This program is also being sponsored by the Mississippi Humanities Council. Information on the tour of local sites relevant to William Faulkner by Faulkner historian Jack Elliott will also be announced as soon as possible.
Everyone have a blessed week. Stay cool as possible!
I am sending a photo from the Pontotoc Progress July 7, 1977 "Historic Inauguration of Firsts..." in which the first black and first female were elected and sworn in to serve on the Pontotoc City Board of Aldermen.