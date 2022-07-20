Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Natalie and Wren Rashick of Hollister, Missouri and Pamila Faye Brown of Willow Springs, Missouri, who were researching their ancestor Seymore Prater; Ute Mohr of Darmstadt, Germany who was visiting Robert Bremberger and Corrina Malden of Pontotoc; Jack Elliot of West Point; Emma and Matthew Sorrells of Pontotoc; Carter Oswalt of Starkville and Breanna, Riley and Ryan Davis of Pontotoc; Melanie Harris of Troy; Jimmy and Fran Stribling of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Billie Inmon of Pontotoc; Janie Russell of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Connie Hicks and grandson Scott Hicks and Crystal HIcks of Rogers, Texas, who were researching the Thompson and Purvis family histories; Avery Judon of Ecru; and Silvia Conaway of Ecru and grandsons C. J. and Dominic of Arizona.
Jimmy Brassfield and Christy Williams donated a World War II Army uniform, hat and papers belonging to Floyce L. Brassfield, private first class, 133rd Anticraft Artillery Battalion. Mr. Brassfield served served from 1945-1946 as a rifleman and a military policeman in Occupied Territory (Germany). These items will be housed in the Veterans Room of the Museum.
A rather large group gathered at the Town Square Museum on Saturday, July 16, for the Faulkner Tour, lead by Jack Elliott, Faulkner historian and retiree of the Mississippi Archives and History Department. The sites visited were concerning the Life of William Faulkner and his family in and around Pontotoc.
Sites included the location of the shooting of Murry Falkner who was the grandson of Col. W. C. Falkner and conductor of the train, who was shot at Mitchell's Drug Store in 1892 by Elias Walker over a lady friend. Fortunately he survived. Old Colonel Falkner learned of the fight and came to Pontotoc, and confronted Walker. While shooting at each other, both were wounded, but were patched by Dr. Mitchell and survived.
Site two was the location of R. B. Carr's Furniture Company located on the east side of the court square. Caskets were also made by the furniture company in the back part of the building. After the plane crash that killed Dear Falkner, brother to William Faulkner, his body was brought to the building and prepared. Maude Falkner and other family members traveled to Pontotoc to take Dean's body back to Oxford.
Site three was the location of the hotel Roberson Hotel (later know as the Bell Hotel) where the Falkners would stay while on business in Pontotoc. Also where Murry Falkner probably recovered from his injury due to the shooting.
Site four was the site of the Pontotoc Railroad Depot. The first railroad to Pontotoc was built by Colonel William Falkner of Ripley and stretched from Middleton, Tennessee to Pontotoc. Known as the Ripley Ship Island RR, the line was completed in 1888, and the first "Iron Horse" puffed its way into Pontotoc on the narrow guage rails. The "silver" spike was driven by Col. Falkner's daughter Effie with a big barbeque to follow with bands, speeches, and parades.
Site five was the Pontotoc Airport where the group was thrilled to see the 1936 WACO airplane piloted by Glen Inmon and accompanied by his wife Stephanie, circle and land on the runway. This plane is identical to the plane flown by Dean Falkner on November 10, 1935. Pilot Glen Inmon and other pilots Aubie Pearman and Marlin Inmon talked about the plane. The wings are made today of synthetic material, but originally were made of cloth or linen.
Site six was the Sand Springs Cemetery where the three area men are buried. On that fateful day, Henry Graham, Lamon Graham, and Bud Warren were flying in the plane piloted by Dean Falkner. They had paid to ride in the plane as they especially wanted to see their farms from the air. It was the custom then for air shows to offer rides to locals. As they were flying, a part of the wing broke from the plane landed in the cemetery, crashing a few seconds later on the Henry Graham farm. All four men were killed instantly. The local men were taken to their homes, while Dean Falkner's body was taken to Pontotoc. The monuments and cemetery are beautifully kept by the families today. A photograph is displayed on each monument.
The seventh and final stop was the site of the crash. A beautiful white cross monument designating the site of the crash has been erected by local family members. The cross, made of metal has the names of the four men - Deal Falkner, Bud Warren, Henry Graham and Lamon Graham on the horizontal piece and the date November 10, 1935 on the vertical part of the cross. Jo Lane Warren, Carolyn Carnes and Billy Quay Montgomery as well as others in the community are to be commended for their dedication to remember the lives lost and the historic site.
Thank you, Jack Elliott, for the great tour. Also thanks for the many who toured the Faulkner (Falkner) sites!
Out of town guests on the tour were Wayne and Kitty Murks of Columbus; Tommy Covington of Ripley; Carl Rollyson of New York University; Jack and Kathy Elliott of West Point; and Teresa Kelly of Selma, Alabama.