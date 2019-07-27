Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Jamie and Deane Rapp of Elmendorf, Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Nuskaus of Memphis, Tenn.; Lanny Flaherty of New York City; Pat Townsend with Olivia and Will of Pontotoc; Michelle, Isaiah, and Callie Stuto of Thaxton; Steven M. and Jorja Kitchens of Pontotoc; Jenna Bramlett of Ecru; Bill Stroup of Tupelo; Brenda Cranciotto of Pontotoc; Carol Anne Wise and Anniston Waits of Pontotoc who helped in the Gift Shop with Katie Jackson; Rose Cox of Avon, Indiana; Gracie Cox of Pontotoc; Connor Edington of Pontotoc and Rev. and Mrs. Ed Temple of Tupelo.
Mrs. Virginia Huskison of Pontotoc donated a Mississippi State College for Women Memory (scrapbook) from 1925. Included in the scrapbook were photographs, letters, clippings, a ring, poems and essays, teachers contract and other items relating to her years at MSCW and later in her teaching career. Ms. Johnson taught her first year at Toccopola High School as a Home Science Teacher. A copy of her contract is as follows: "I hereby employ Miss Irene Johnson as Home Science Teacher in the Toccopola Consolidated High School of Pontotoc County for the scholastic year (1925-26) at a salary of ($125.00) One Hundred and Twenty-five Dollars per month for eight months. This the 30th day of June 1925. signed D. T. Keel, Supt. Toccopola C.H.S. and Irene Johnson."
We would like to welcome Corinna Malden of the Troy Community as a new postal clerk in the Town Square Post Office. Our Town Square Post Office provides a great service to the community. Other postal employees are Bobbie White, Sandy Ball, Mae Trelor, Danny Bailey, and post office manager JoAnn Knight. The Pontotoc County Historical Society appreciates their hard work and dedication in keeping the post office as vintage as possible as it is a part of the museum.
Everyone have a blessed week.