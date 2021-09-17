Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We had a very successful 2021 Bodock Festival on Saturday, September 11 with many visitors touring the museum and viewing our 9/11 exhibit in the lobby.
The events of 9/11 that so greatly changed our country were displayed with photographs, books, Iraqi flag and sign, video, and artifacts from the time period of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, and the site of the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Also featured were artifacts (uniform, money, instruments, communication equipment, etc.) from servicemen Lt. Col. Stacy Maxey (Afghanistan), Staff Stg. John T. Self (Iraq), Ray Counce (Iraq) and Anthony Barton (Iraq and Middle East). We appreciate their service as well as all members of the United States Military. Also our four servicemen who gave their lives to defend our country from terrorism in Iraq, were honored. These men include Lance Cpt. Lucas Tucker (2005), Cpt. Blake Mounce (2005), Barry Mayo (2007), and Staff Sgt. John T. Self (2007).
On display were the biographies of those killed at the Twin Towers World Trade Center., which included William F. Fallon, Jr., who was the husband of Brenda Carter Fallon. Mr. Fallon worked for the Port Authority. He and Brenda lived in New Jersey and have one son.
Also, displayed were a pair of leather dress shoes belonging to Mr. W. Terry Maxey, While working in New York City with Bankers Trust Company, he had the shoes repaired at the Minas Original Custom Repair, located in the World Trade Center.
Special thanks to Regina Butler for the display of the editorial cartoons related to the 9/11 events by Marshall Ramsey, noted cartoonist, writer and host of MPB's "Conversations".
A bag of goodies, writing pads, pens, a United States flag pin, and cool drink were presented as part of our tribute to first responders (firemen, police officers, medical personnel, and military servicemen and servicewomen). Those signing the list included Roddy Thompson, Kristin Warren, Jim Waltress, Eddie Rogers, Austin, Chapman, Conwell Duke, Tamika Betts, Donnley Smith, Amanda Silas, Tom Jones, Dr. Kholer, Ken Ward, Jake Chisholm, Jason, Collier, William Bramlett, Jerry Bost, Nick Smith, Kaleb Barnes,
George Stegall, Fred Cruse, Ben Parker, Austin Davis, Ty Lovell, and Anthony Barton. Many of the bags were delivered. Thank all of you for your service!
Special Thanks to the Third Grade Classes at D.T. Cox for beautifully decorating the bags for our first responders and service personnel. My niece Sarah McCharen McLaughlin and other faculty are commended for a job well done. So many people commented on the patriotic art work and 9/11 illustrations. They used this activity as part of reading the book, I Survived 9/11.
Also on exhibit in the lobby is the display of the United States Constitution. Each year the Pontotoc Hills Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week September 17-23 to better inform the public of this most important document. More so than ever, it is imperative that citizens read and become knowledgeable about our rights and how our government is set up with three branches of government with "checks and balances." We are a government "of the people and by the people." DAR member Lynda Tinsley is chair of this project.
Thanks to all who supported our 9/11 memorial. Those who supported this project were First Choice Bank, Renasant Bank, Brian Timmons, Cash Express, the Pontotoc Progress, Premiere Printing, and Piggly Wiggly. Also thank you to Sadie Kenney, Dora Day Sammie Jaggers, David Ray, Jean Peeples, Janie Luther, Flowers by Redele, and the museum staff Joyce Forman and Lynda Tinsley.
I will have more news, museum donations, and visitors from this week in next week's column.
Everyone have a blessed week, stay safe, and may God bless each and every one of you. We pray for God's blessing and guidance for our nation during this time.