Intended for last week
Thanksgiving greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Carl, Sharon and Logan Purdon; Brooks and Rachel McGreger of Tupelo; Mike and Louise Ryan of Mays Landing, New Jersey; and Rosana Fleming of Pontotoc.
Mary Faith Phillips of French Camp and Phillip Tanner of Madison donated a postal mail sorting desk that had belonged to Mr. Derwood Phillips, who worked as Director of Maintenance at the Pontotoc Post Office from its opening in 1937 until his retirement in 1962. The desk was also used in the old post office location on the north side of the Court Square. [Editor's note: Mr. Derwood was also the man who informed folks during World War 2 if someone was missing in action or had been killed in action.]
Libba Cook donated papers and books of her late husband Bob Cook, who was editor of The Pontotoc Progress many years. Included were "Evidence and Proof in Popular History - The Case of Ougoula Tchetoka" by Patricia Galloway and Samuel McGahey (Mississippi Department of Archives and History)," DeSoto Trail National Historic Trail Study final report prepared by National Park Service in 1990; Copies of letters written by Rev. Thomas C. Stuart from Pontotoc in 1861 reproduced by George Howe's History of the Presbyterian Church in South Carolina, Indian Cession map; early 1900s photograph of Lochinvar, clippings about Joe Edwards (professional baseball player and postmaster of Pontotoc Post Office), Elvis memorabilia, and decorative copies of The Ten Commandments and The Lord's Prayer.
Argie Bramlett Warren donated a collection of letters dated early 1900s, postcards, photo of Richard Cole taken in 1880, and two books including Pilgrim's Progress by John Bunyan (1800s) and Primary School Dictionary of the English Language (1867) by Noah Webster.
We appreciate the many donations and family heirlooms we receive in our museum.
Happy Thanksgiving to all and a special Happy Birthday to Johnny Coleman, who will celebrate his 73rd birthday on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. He was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1946 at the Pontotoc Hospital.