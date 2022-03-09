Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Don Randolph of Holly Springs; Dereck Anderson of Mississippi State University; Martha G. Gullett of Pontotoc; Tom McGee of Tupelo; University of Mississippi students Kacey Henriques, Lindsey Sabotis and Savannah Leslie; MIke Clark of Cherry Creek; Naomi Freeman of Pontotoc; Janet Durham and Beverly Crossnoe both of Lubbock, Texas and were accompanied by Billy Quay Montgomery. of Pontotoc.
Mike Clark donated several school items to the museum including a North Pontotoc (orange and blue) football letter jacket #30, a corduroy (navy blue with gold lettering) Mississippi North Pontotoc Future Farmers of America Vocational Agriculture jacket, and Boy Scouts of America Ecru, Miss. troop 16 uniform, kerchief, cap, medals, ring and tie clasp.
Anne Wilder of Pontotoc donated an English in Action Course One Tressler, Fourth Edition from the Ecru Schools, early 1950s, a Progressive Farmer magazine dated February 1974, a 1992 Historical Calendar, and a pictorial history book Memories The Early Years - 1860 - 1939, published by The Clarion Ledger in 2002.
We appreciate these donations as we work to preserve and exhibit our Pontotoc County History.
Mr. Derek Anderson of MSU documented our fossil collection this past week. He had visited other museums in the area as well.
Also Mr. Don Randolph of Holly Springs was researching the route from Pontotoc to Holly Springs used for Chickasaw Removal in the 1830s. According to documentation, the route known as the Mississippi Turnpike began in Pontotoc, Mississippi and ended in Memphis, What we in Pontotoc call the Turnpike Road is this historical road and roughly follows State Highway 336.
From Trans-Appalachian Frontier by Malcolm J. Rohrbough: "In order to accommodate purchases at the new Pontotoc land office and to remove the Indians, the federal government cut a road from Pontotoc to Memphis. The Turnpike Road had a quality of construction superior to that of the usual county road." The road was wider with good framed bridges built across the creeks and branches. After the Chickasaw Removal, the road was used as a toll road. Local land owners who kept up the road could actually charge for use of the road.
As the War in Ukraine continues, we pray for the people who are suffering and the national leaders who are making decisions. Maybe a solution will be found soon. I pray for our leaders and military men and women of the United States Armed Services.