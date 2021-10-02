Greetings from the Town Square Museum. I certainly hope everyone is well and enjoying this wonderful, cool fall weather.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society would like to welcome Terry and Neesha Cummings of Nesbit, Miss. as new members. We appreciate your interest and support.
Anyone who lives out of town and would like to become members, please call the museum at 662-488-0388 for a brochure and membership form. Annual dues for a family are $25. Being so late in the year, these dues will be applied for 2022. If you live in the Pontotoc area, please come by the museum located at 59 South Main Street. Also, please visit your museum between the hours of 10 and 4. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
The society is planning a meeting and program for October 28, 2021. More information will be in upcoming museum news and other articles in The Pontotoc Progress. You can also find us on Face Book and Web Site - Pontotoc County Historical Society or Town Square Museum..
Mystery on the Square: Several weeks ago, I had noticed the back side (facing east) of the Pontotoc County Blues Trail marker on the square had become faded and illegible This is the side that contains the photographs and narratives of our honorees. The marker was dedicated on April 12, 2012 after many months of research by local and state historians. David Ray and I had even mentioned the damage to Mayor Peeples. Last Friday, I had walked over to take a photograph to send to the Mississippi Blues Trail Commission to see what could be done to repair it. To my surprise and delight, it had been restored. Ellen and Don Russell and Terry Lynn Donaldson were on the square as well. They were confused as well. After a call to the mayor, we still did not have an answer. After further inspection, Ellen noticed in small print at the bottom after the dedication date, that it had been redone in August 2021 by the Blues Trail Commission. If anyone saw the work begin done or have any idea, please call the museum. I'm sure we need to send some Thank you notes.
The front has some peeling, but is still legible. Nine Pontotoc County musicians are honored on this marker including Terry "Harmonica" Bean, Delany Bramlett, Ruby Pearl Elzy, "Harmonica" Frank Floyd, "Baby Face" Leroy Foster, Lee Gates, Cordell Miller Jackson, R.C. Weatherall, and Jim Weatherly. The Mississippi Blues Trail markers tell stories through words and images of bluesmen and women and how the times and places they lived influenced their music . Please visit our historic Pontotoc Court Square and learn more about our musical heritage as well as other historic sites.
Thank you to Galen Holley, Pontotoc Progress reporter for the photographs of the marker. Galen and I had a great visit also on the square Monday morning. As many of you know, Galen was one of my fourth grade students at North Pontotoc back in the day, and I treasure his friendship.
