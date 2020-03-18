Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Charisa Pardee of Sherman; Christy Wise, Erin and Myka of Pontotoc and New Albany; Deuce McCoy and Larry Walls of Madison and Pontotoc; Meredith of Pontotoc; and Josh Bramlett of Pontotoc.
Due to the situation with the Coronavirus, the Town Square Museum will be taking precautions by closing at least the next two weeks. We will then assess the situation at that time. The Town Square Post Office will remain open as usual, taking extra measures to keep patrons and post office staff safe and well.
Please stay vigilant and work together to make this situation as tolerable as possible. Everyone stay well.