Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain. Low 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.