Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include Reid Russell of Thaxton; Jim Windham of Oxford; Leah Lockhart and Tom Youll of Glasgow, Scotland; Christy Roye of Pontotoc; the Sisson family of Utah; Carl Coleman; Robert Bremberger of Pontotoc; Otis and Hentsohke of Germany; Bro. David Ard of Oxford; Charles and Linda Cozzens of Collierville, Tenn.; Susan Davis, Lisa Bishop, and Amber Murphy.of Olive Branch, Miss. who were researching the Houston and Cain family histories; Andrew Fox of Amory; and Pauline Irving Leyland of England.
Bro. David Ard brought a portrait of Parthenia Suggs Morris who was the wife of J. D. Morris and mother of Lillie Morris Ard (William Joseph Ard). These were pioneer families in the northwestern part of Pontotoc County. He also donated family genealogy for Joseph Ard (1804).
Tom Todd donated military history for his uncle Floyd Reed Todd of Ecru. Mr Todd was a photographer while serving in the US Navy during World War II. Some of his work included aerial photography. The donation includes photographs, medals, Aviators Flight Log Book, cap, papers and news articles. His rank was Photographer’s Mate Second Class. After returning home he had a photography business in Ecru.
Becky Dowdy Bramlett donated a picture of Ecru Baptist Church on a note card which was used as a birthday greeting. The photograph is of the Church from the mid sixties.
We appreciate the donations to the museum which help us preserve our history.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a very special program honoring World War II Veterans on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main. All veterans, especially World War II Veterans, have a special invitation. The public is invited to attend this special program.
