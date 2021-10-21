Beautiful Fall Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Cole Malden of Bay Minette, Alabama; Steven Malden of Pontotoc; Laurie Roark Biddle of Albertville, Alabama who was researching family history; Rick Hardin of Pontotoc; Tina Pickering of Pontotoc; and Matthew Poe.
Diane Dallas Sauers and sisters Pam and Sandy donated items belonging to their mother Ellouise Boyd Dallas. As many of you will remember, Ms. Ellouise was an accomplished musician and historian. Donated items included the first accordion owned by Ms. Ellouise and purchased by her father, Mr. J.A. Boyd, from the Amro Music Store for $250.00 on May 11, 1944. The accordion is a "Geib" patent number 86270 with the manufacturer located in Chicago, Illinois. Other items included a framed Civilian Conservation Corps photo made in Ecru, Mississippi on March 7, 1940; framed political photographs of DeVan Dallas and other elected officials at the Tombigbee Waterway; Ecru Baptist Church; Print of "Pontotoc' landmarks (Courthouse, Lochinvar, Pontotoc High School and the three downtown churches) by Michelle Rileout 1994; Panoramic photos of 1994 Bodock Festival with the Chickasaw Dancers; and a photo of the famed Bodock Tree that stood behind Lochinvar.
Books donated by the Dallas family included the Mayors Docket for the Village of Randolph 1901-1915 and the Minute Book and Membership Roll for Randolph Baptist Church 1916-1925; "A Century of Progress" Town of Ecru 1904-2004; "Those Were the Days" Ecru School pictorial book; three Chickasaw history books; scrapbooks; and Bodock Festival Memorabilia. We appreciate these items that help to preserve and interpret our Pontotoc County history.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program, "Jimmy Weatherly," on Thursday evening at 6:00 P.M, October 28, 2021, at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main Street, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Jimmy Weatherly was an outstanding athlete and immensely talented writer and musician who gained national acclaim in both fields. HIs football career included Pontotoc High School and the University of Mississippi Rebel Football Team where he earned an honorable mention All American quarterback. Growing up, he was a local musician, playing locally and later on the West Coast where he continued to write music for many artists. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City.
Jeff Roberson, Jimmy's cousin and coauthor of "Midnight Train," will be on the program to share many "Jimmy" stories, as well as others. Also, video and audio clips will be shown. We look forward to having his family attend as well. Please make plans to attend this program. For more information, call Bob McGee and other historical members or the museum at 662-488-0388.