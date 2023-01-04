New Year Greetings to everyone! Looks like 2023 has arrived. Having a beginning to a New Year gives us a time to reflect on the past year and look forward to possibilities in the upcoming year.
Recent visitors include Tina Pickering of the Woodland Community; Bob McGee of Pontotoc; Regina Butler with The Pontotoc Progress; Delisa White of Oxford; Nancy Cossey of Pontotoc; Mary Frances Stepp of Thaxton; Graden Hooker and granddaughter Harper of Pontotoc; Jill Westmoreland of Thaxton; Sara Bramlett of Pontotoc; Sammie Jaggers of Thaxton; Steve and Angela Coleman of Thaxton; John Ball and his cousin of Ecru; Ethan Salmon, Saleh Aydha, and Nathan Tidwell all of Pontotoc; Joey Moody; Al Duff of Pontotoc; and Mary and Mike Haner of Greenville, Texas.
Many local friends and interested folks came to the book signing by author Tom Hooker, native of Thaxton, and author of Year of the White Dog. He also had copies of two other books including Twenty-Five Angels, which is set during World War II. Using actual events for this historical fiction, Tom story centers around the crew of the Reba Jean, a B-17 bomber in the U.S. Eighth Army Air Corps. "Flying at an altitude of twenty-five thousand feet (twenty-five angels), the crew, including a pilot with an overly acute sense of responsibility for his men, a Jewish officer, and an antiSemitic non-com strive to achieve victory over the elite German Luftwaffe, and survive. The events that occur along the way make for a compellling story, culminating in a breathtaking ending sure to keep you on the edge of your seat." We will have copies of both books with the next two weeks, as sold out.
While talking with visitors, Tom shared a memory of his childhood and inspiration for his book. While growing up in Thaxton during the 1950s and 60s, Tom would visit childhood friends Lee and Joe Sewell, who grew up "just across the creek." With Lee being older, he, Joe and Tommy converted a tree house into an airplane. with Lee as pilot, and Joe and Tom as gunners and bombers. Both fathers of these boys, Evertt Sewell and J. C. Hooker, served during World War II. Lee also served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and later worked as a pilot with Southwest Airlines. Tom lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina with his wife Elaine.
2022 was a very successful year for the historical society and museum. We are looking forward to current projects such as opening the Art Room and working with the Art Guild and also continuing work on the McMackin House.
We urge you to join the Pontotoc County Historical Society and get involved with the preservation of our unique history and heritage.
Also, a set of keys were found in the parking lot. A leather two-tone key chain with four keys, with one maybe being a post office key. If you have lost your keys, please come by the post office and check.
Everyone have a blessed and happy New Year!
